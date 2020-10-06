Crash Bandicoot 4: All Crates & Hidden Gem Locations | 2-1: A Real Grind 100% Guide

Welcome to the apocalypse! The second map of Crash Bandicoot 4 takes Crash and friends to the Mad Max wasteland, where you’ll have to dodge deadly mutants and roam the rusted junkyard in search of crates. You’ll also hop on your first rail grind challenge — which are supremely annoying for crate collection.

The Hidden Gems are more hidden, and there are tons of [Easy-To-Miss] crates this time around. Basically, that’s going to be the norm for the rest of the game. Watch out for hidden locations, and try to avoid setting off Nitro Crates early. That will throw off your total count and leave you confused when collectible hunting. There’s always a Nitro detonator crate at the end of each level anyway. Let’s dig in and find them all.

2-1: A Real Grind | All Crates & Hidden Gems

To earn 100% on a level, you need to find 80% of all Wumpa Fruit, die no more than 3 times, find the Hidden Gem, and find all crates. These challenges can be completed in any order. If you die more than 3 times while finding all the crates, you can return and earn the last gem later. All gems you’ve unlocked in a level stay unlocked in future replays.

24/153: All of these are found up to the second checkpoint, outside the first grind rail. Avoid the Nitro crates, and make sure to use your power-up to swap dimensions and make any hidden crates appear.

Don’t miss the crate above this tall barrel platform.

[Easy-To-Miss] 25/153: After the Nitro crate, you’ll encounter a dimensional barrel platform that’s higher than the rest. Jump on and up high to find an incredibly easy-to-miss crate.

32/153: Found between the previous crate and the rail grind. Use a slide-jump to reach the upper crate path. This count includes the checkpoint crate.

[Easy-To-Miss] 40/153: There are 8 more crates right before the rail grind. Don’t destroy the lower crates — there’s a bounce crate that’ll help you reach one high above the fruit crates.

53/153: There are 12 crates on the first grind rail, and 1 checkpoint crate right after you’re launched off.

[Easy-To-Miss] 68/153: Make sure to high-jump [Hold Jump] off the “?” crate to reach the very high crate above. Then ground-pound to destroy the strong crates.

74/153: Hit the “!” crate to make a path appear. Destroy the six wooden crates here before the second grind rail.

89/153: On the second grind rail, you’ll need to lower yourself and slide left / right to hit all the crates. There are 14 crates on the grind rail, and 1 checkpoint crate at the end. The bonus room is right next to the checkpoint crate.

Get this impossible-to-spot crate inside the left tires. Then get the crate in the right tires after completing the bonus room.

[Easy-To-Miss] 90/153: To the left of the bonus room, there’s a very well-hidden crate inside the tires. Make sure to grab it before entering the bonus room.

112/153: There are 22 crates in the bonus room. There aren’t any tricks here. The trickiest part is the two fruit crates. Use a spin attack to destroy the upper fruit crate if you’re struggling with the timing.

[Easy-To-Miss] 113/153: After completing the bonus room, you can grab another very well-hidden crate to the right. It’s right below where the bonus platform used to be.

114/153: Past the bonus room, defeat the mutant and find an Aku-Aku Crate. The crate marks a hidden path to your left — follow it for some easy-to-miss crates.

[Easy-To-Miss] 121/153: There are 7 crates on the optional path. The entrance is marked by the Aku-Aku crate from the previous entry.

129/153: These crates you’ll find just as you drop down from the optional path.

136/153: On the path to the next checkpoint. The checkpoint is included here.

[Easy-To-Miss] 137/153: There’s another tricky crate right after the checkpoint where you gain the blue power-up. Make the upper fruit crate appear, then slide-jump to bounce on top of it and onto a high ledge to the right. There’s a single crate up here.

139/153: Don’t forget the two fruit crates.

145/153: On the path through the dimension-shifting platforms.

Hidden Gem: The hidden gem is near the exit. After climbing up, slide-jump to the left platform. There are two crates here. Use them to reach the upper platform with the gem.

147/153: Don’t forget the two crates beneath the hidden gem. You’ll break one jumping up to the gem. Smash the other too.

153/153: Hit the Nitro detonator at the end of the stage to collect the last crates.