Crash Bandicoot 4: How To Get All 4 Colored Gems | Blue, Yellow, Green & Red Locations

Crash Bandicoot: It’s About Time takes Crash and friends through the past (and future) but this latest Crash platformer is a retro game all-around. Like previous games in the series, you’ll have to smash crates and beat speedrun record to earn almost all of the gems… all but these unique puzzle gems. There are four colored gems throughout the game, and to get them, you need to solve weird little puzzles.

They’re spread far and wise, so finding them on your own might be pretty tricky. They don’t just naturally hang out in the levels, waiting for you to find them — you’ll need to complete a weird little challenge to make these special gems appear. If you’re eagle-eyed, you might spot a strange controller or map as you complete the levels. Those are clues! We’ll explain how to find (and solve) each of these four hidden gems.











All Colored Gem Locations

Red Gem: N. Sanity Peak – Go past the bonus portal and up towards the door. Before going through the door, there’s a map on the right side of the wall. This is a map — follow the pointers on the 9 platforms to make the red gem spawn.

Start at the Front-Left and… Go right, right, up, up, left, left, down, right.



Green Gem: Hit The Road – During the hamster cage chase, you’ll escape from the giant machine and reach a checkpoint. In this room, attack the trashcan to the left to make a remote controller appear.

Spin attack the controller over and over. Each time you hit it, the remote control car will drive closer to the green nitro crate. Keep hitting the controller until the car crashes into the nitro.

Blue Gem: Draggin’ On – To earn this gem, you need to reach the end of the level without breaking any of the crates. You can’t touch any crates — even the checkpoints!

You can use the bonus room as a sneaky checkpoint halfway through the level.

Yellow Gem: Run It Bayou – Right at the start of the level, don’t get on the watercraft. Instead, slide-jump to the path on the right. Ride the moving platform and reach the four crates on the left.

The yellow gem is floating above the four crates. Don’t smash them! Use them to jump up above.

And that’s it! You’ll earn an achievement / trophy for finding them all.