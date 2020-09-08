Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Announces Tawna as Latest Playable Character; New Gameplay Footage Released

Toys for Bob took to the PlayStation Blog to bring some exciting new gameplay footage for the upcoming entry in the Crash Bandicoot franchise — Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time!

As you probably can see from the headline, a new playable character has been announced and its Crash’s original girlfriend from the first entry in the series. However, there’s a spin to her, as she is from an alternate universe.

This Tawna has a new style, a unique playstyle from the other characters, and a bold new look. This will be the first time we get to learn more about Tawna as she has not appeared in the franchise since the first title! The developers released a new gameplay walkthrough with the PlayStation Underground, which showcases the character in action!

Check out the official gameplay reveal for Tawna revealed, watch down below:

Developer Toys for Bob talk about the reimaging of Tawna in the latest Crash title, and it brings some very clear insight on the characters new development:

Appearing only in the first game of the trilogy as Crash’s girlfriend, Tawna was the damsel in distress archetype and we never got to really learn much about her. Early on in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Crash and Coco cross paths with a Tawna from what we at Toys For Bob have been calling the “Tawnaverse,” an alternate dimension where she is the hero in her own story. This gave us the opportunity to rethink Tawna and establish a clear new voice for her in Crash 4. As an alternate universe character, we had a tremendous amount of creative freedom to re-envision Tawna. This Tawna is an experienced adventurer, a daring, driven, and confident hero. She needed to exude strength and dexterity, so we looked towards powerful athletic bodies as inspiration for her physique. She is a lone wolf who likes to think that she doesn’t need anyone’s help, and we wanted that to come across in all aspects of her look, from her outfit to her range of expressions.

In related news, the developers have announced today that an upcoming demo will be able to download this month for users who decide to pre-order the game. If you’re interested in learning more about the upcoming demo, read the full article right here!

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is set to release on October 2nd for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you excited about the upcoming entry in the long-running series? Let us know in the comments below!

source: PS Blog