Nintendo Releases New Gameplay Clips for Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine Running on Switch

Nintendo has recently announced some very exciting remastered titles that longtime Nintendo fans are going crazy for — Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

Yes, this newly announced remastered bundle includes the three most iconic Mario games of all time — Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. The announcement has gamers ecstatic, despite some of the weird choices Nintendo is making on the release of the game.

However, the Japanese Twitter account for Super Mario’s 35th anniversary shared some new gameplay clips for the highly anticipated remasters. If you’re itching to watch some new raw gameplay clips for the upcoming remaster, I highly suggest checking them out, which I have linked down below!

Check out the recently released gameplay clips for Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine running on the Nintendo switch down below:

Super Mario 64:

Super Mario Sunshine:

As I mentioned above, Nintendo recently announced 3D All stars and to many of our surprise, the game would release the same month. However, I did note above that Nintendo is doing something weird with the release of the game.

Apparently there will be limited copies of the game sold and it will go off-market sometime in March 2021? It’s hard to decipher as there is so little news about the minuscule details, but if you want to learn more about the initial announcement for 3D All Stars, read the full story here!

Super Mario 3D All Stars is set to release later this month for the Nintendo Switch on September 18th. Are you excited for the upcoming remastered titles? Let us know what you think about the upcoming remaster down below!

source: Twitter (1)(2)(3)(4) via WCCFTech