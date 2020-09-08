Crash Bandicoot Receives Playable Demo for Users Who Digitally Pre-Order the Game; Available September 16th

Toys for Bob has been hard at work on their upcoming entry in the iconic video game franchise — Crash Bandicoot. With the first new title apart from the original franchise to release, the developers plan to bring some of the best gameplay mechanics, clearest graphic fidelity, and something for all Crash fans to love.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is rapidly approaching its release date of October 2nd, but as the developers are so nice, they have announced a new playable demo for anyone who pre-orders the game! Yes, if you pre-order the game digitally on the PlayStation Store you will be able to get a tase of the game on September 16th.

Check out the official announcement for the upcoming pre-order demo down below:

If you can’t wait until October 2, we have some good news for you. Pre-order the game digitally from the PlayStation Store and get access to the Crash Bandicoot 4 Demo, available September 16. Members of the press have had such a great reaction to getting hands-on, and we are excited to be able to get these levels out to players. In the demo you’ll be able play a couple levels from the middle of the game: Snow Way Out and Dino Dash. Fans will also experience things from a new perspective by playing as Dr. Neo Cortex himself in an alternate timeline of Snow Way Out.

In related news, Toys for Bob took to the PlayStation Blog to bring some exciting new gameplay footage for the upcoming entry in the Crash Bandicoot franchise — Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time!

A new playable character has been announced and its Crash’s original girlfriend from the first entry in the series. However, there’s a spin to her, as she is from an alternate universe. Learn more about Tawna as the latest playable character right here!

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is set to release on October 2nd for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you excited about the upcoming entry in the long-running series? Let us know in the comments below!

source: PS Blog