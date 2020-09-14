Ed Boon Shoots Down Injustice 3 Announcement Rumors

DC Comics fans may have been eagerly waiting to see just what all would be unveiled during the DC FanDome. As you are all aware, the world is going through quite a heavy health pandemic outbreak. It’s a life changing situation as we’re all dealing with new rules and regulations in our daily lives. Going out with masks, avoiding any social gatherings, and keeping our distance is on the forefront of regular life right now. Of course, with that said, there’s also the cancellation of all the different events, expos, conventions, concerts, shows, etc.

This is quite the hectic ordeal going on right now, but media companies are doing their best to provide fans with exiting content on a regular basis. While we may not have the different conventions to showcase content this year like the typical comic cons, there are alternatives being held online. These streaming events have become quite the norm and we’re still finding some events taking place on a regular basis. In fact, Sony fans can mark their calendars for Wednesday, September 16, 2020, as we’re getting a new PlayStation5 stream. However, for DC Comics fans, there has been a streaming event being held online called DC FanDome. It’s an event that follows essentially the content unveils that would have happened during something like the San Diego Comic-Con.

The streaming event was split into two sections with the first being held during August of this year. Now, most recently, another DC FanDome event was showcased on September 12, 2020. That event featured NetherRealm Studios’ head, Ed Boon. You may know of Ed Boon for his creation of Mortal Kombat and for the DC Comics Injustice video game series. Fans were hoping that when his panel came up regarding Injustice and Mortal Kombat, that we would get the announcement of Injustice 3, but that wasn’t the case.

When the question came up, Ed Boon said that he wished he could talk about Injustice 3 at the moment, but that there was nothing to announce. Rather than state that there is no Injustice 3 video game installment in development, it looks like a dodge for now with development still working on the next thrilling installment. For now, it looks like the focus for NetherRealm is on the latest Mortal Kombat installment, Mortal Kombat 11. Speaking of Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 11 is available right now for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Source: Comic Book