The First Cyberpunk 2077 Platinum Trophy Has Been Claimed

One of the biggest and most anticipated video game titles launching in 2020 is Cyberpunk 2077. The video game was slated to launch earlier this year but after a few delays, we’re gearing towards its release this November. While there are still a couple of months to go, CD Projekt Red is still turning out more new exciting details about the game for fans to enjoy. In fact, the latest detail comes with the reveal that someone has already claimed the platinum trophy for this upcoming game.

CD Projekt Red’s QA lead, Lukasz Babiel, has taken to his Twitter account and revealed that he has managed to get the platinum trophy with a quote saying “just a normal day at work” and that’s quickly gaining attention online. Apparently, this was a joint effort from the development team to work on the different quests which would ultimately allow the trophy to be unlocked, but this image does reveal just how many trophies are available within the game.

Just a normal day at work. pic.twitter.com/BYGs8Mmi2W — Łukasz Babiel (@pjpkowski) September 14, 2020

Those of you who are after unlocking trophies will have quite a few to unlock. There are apparently 26 bronze, 17 silver, 1 gold, and 1 platinum trophy to unlock in Cyberpunk 2077. I imagine that some of these trophies will require a few playthroughs to complete certain quests that would be locked away by specific lifepaths. Still, even if that’s the case, Cyberpunk 2077 is an extremely hyped up game and I’d believe most would be interested in replaying the game a few times to see just what all the storyline offers players.

At any rate, CD Projekt Red is still in development for Cyberpunk 2077 and we’re gearing to not only the release date but also the next Night City Wire. Later this week on September 18, 2020, we will receive another stream event to go over the gangs of Cyberpunk 2077 along with some musical score from the studio. As for when you can get your hands on a copy of the game, Cyberpunk 2077 will be launching on November 19, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.









Source: Twitter