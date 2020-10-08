Among Us Devs Reveal What Area Of The Game Needs Overhauled

There is a massive following for Among Us right now. It’s a game that was a sleeper hit before the title found itself is not only a big seller but on YouTube and streaming channels alike. The development team clearly did not expect this game to take off as well as it did and now it’s left them having to make some big changes quickly. We’ve seen Innersloth comment on Among Us quite a bit and a recent comment suggests that there is already one overhaul the team is looking to fix in the near future.

Among Us is a typical deception game, but it’s the current craze for gaming online. If you haven’t played the title yet then it’s worth checking out as it’s completely free for android and iOS platforms. Whereas the PC player base will have to rely on paying $4.99, a fee that is well worth the price of admission for this game. At any rate, if you haven’t got a chance to either play or watch the game play out, we can offer a quick recap of what exactly the title is about.

As mentioned, this is a deception game where players take the role of crew members set in space. Set with daily tasks, the crew must go around and complete their goals. However, one or two members of the crew are imposters that are set to sabotage and kill off the crew. It’s the job of the actual members of the crew to figure out who the imposter is during meetings and successfully kick them off base. If they are wrong then an innocent crew member is killed. This has become a massive hit online, but with the influx of players, the development team Innersloth has scrapped the idea of a sequel and instead opted to bring out more content and updates to the original title.

One of the areas that the studio had made mention needs an overhaul is being a ghost. When a player is killed they become ghosts where the can continue to complete tasks or sabotage the ship. It’s not the most thrilling aspect of the game. It was during an AMA special with the Innersloth developers that they admitted that they want to make some changes for the ghost aspect of the game, but figuring out how to do it is a challenge.

Being a game about deception, developers certainly wouldn’t want ghosts to alert those that are still living on just who the imposter is in the game. However, there certainly needs to be some adjustments to make the game a bit more thrilling for the player rather than having them quit for a new game or wandering around the ship aimlessly for the next round to start.









Source: Inverse