Microsoft Plans For xCloud To Be Presented On Xbox Consoles & PC Platforms

There’s been a big push lately for streaming video game content. It was something that we saw a bit of during this current-generation with the likes of Sony’s PlayStation Now service, but several platforms are popping up. We Nvidia GeForce Now, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and Microsoft’s xCloud. However the latter of the select few we listed out is a newer service that is getting its start through mobile devices. However, that’s not going to be the case forever as was noted by Phil Spencer.

If you haven’t heard xCloud is the streaming service for Microsoft. Users that subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier are given access to the xCloud service for android devices. This means that android users will be able to log onto their Xbox Game Pass subscription and stream the video game content to their device rather than having to play it at home via a PC or Xbox One platform. It’s a useful service that offers players the ability to enjoy these big AAA titles on-the-go. However, at the same time, you’re limited to an android running device.

Yes, we want to do this. It's in the long list of cool things the xCloud team is working on, just a bit further down the list. But we want console and PC players to be able to browse as easily as mobile players, it's a good gamepass feature. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) October 7, 2020

One Twitter user reached out to Phil Spencer the head of Xbox asking if there is a chance the Xbox Game Pass service, in general, would allow xCloud access through consoles or PC platforms. Phil Spencer has since replied stating that it’s a feature that the Xbox team would like to achieve but it’s not something that is apparently being worked on at the current moment. Instead, it looks like other features will be taking priority.

We’re also seeing Microsoft attempt to bring out the xCloud service onto the iOS platform as well. As mentioned, this service is only available through the android platform and it has been a struggle to get the same service accessible to those on iPhone and iPad. This could be one of the featured goals on Xbox’s list right now before xCloud could make its way onto the Xbox and PC platforms, but that is purely speculative on my part.

Source: Twitter