Super Nintendo World Opening Spring Of 2021

We now have a new release window for the anticipated Super Nintendo World. Originally, the park section in Japan was set to be unveiled for the public this year, however, due to the health pandemic outbreak that is the coronavirus, it looks like we are going to see the park grand opening take a bit longer than expected. As you can imagine, there will be plenty of rides that will feature Mario and his friends such as Yoshi and likely the nefarious enemy, Bowser. It’s not surprising to see so many gamers interested in attending the park and we are likely going to wait a bit longer for official trailers or videos within the park.

This park has been in the works for years now and it’s both a highly anticipated launch for Nintendo and Universal Studios. With fans eagerly awaiting their chance to get into the park in order to experience the thrilling Mario themed rides, we’ve been met with several delays. The biggest delay came during the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak which has caused several industries and markets around the world to shut down in order to avoid spreading the virus further into the public. Still, this virus a problem with the world attempting to come out with a proper vaccine.

At any rate, the delay was seemingly indefinite for this park opening. However, a new report has come out stating that Nintendo has plans to open up the park in Japan during the spring season of 2021. That could be wishful dreaming for Nintendo depending on where this coronavirus health pandemic outbreak is when the time comes, but we’re sure that there are fans who are willing to go masked up if need be.

Still, depending on the success of this first park could be an indicator of what to expect for the other planned parks around the world. This is just the first of several planned, but we’re left wondering just when the next few parks will be opening up.

Source: Gamesradar