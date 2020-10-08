Steam Game Festival: Autumn Edition Now Live

2020 started out with a big anticipated year. We knew that this would be the year in which both Sony and Microsoft would be bringing out their next-generation video game console platforms. However, we also knew that this was going to be a year filled with some incredible video games. Now when 2020 hit it was met with some pretty big issues worldwide. The coronavirus health pandemic outbreak is something that we are all facing against and it’s not an easy feat to battle with. As a result markets around the world had essentially shutdown in hopes of preventing the spread of this virus and it’s proven to still be a difficult obstacle for the world to overcome.

One of the issues that came with this coronavirus health pandemic outbreak is the fact that there are no live events. All the big shows, concerts, and expos that you had hoped to attend during 2020 were essentially cancelled and for good reason. For the video game industry, this meant that there were no events to showcase new video games for players to try out and offer some feedback. Likewise, it was also met with several game development studios having to push back their video game projects with employees having to work remotely.

While we may not have in-person events, there are several online alternatives. We’ve seen streaming events come in not only as alternatives to the actual events planned but new shows to highlight certain publishers and developers. In fact, there is an online event going on right now that will give players access to countless demos to games coming out within the next several months. I’m referring to Steam Game Festival: Autumn which as mentions, gives players access to an abundance of demos to try out.

This event is going on until October 13, 2020, so you’ll want to try out these demos this weekend in order to partake in the event. At any rate, if you’re interested in the full line of demos that you can try out then we recommend checking out the Steam website or digital client marketplace.

Source: PC Gamer