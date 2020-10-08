Mafia: Definitive Edition Receives New Update; New Noir Mode Now Available

2K Games and Hangar 13 has announced the first update for thier recently release reamke title — Mafia!

Yes, the recently released game — Mafia: Definitive Edition, has received a new update and it comes with a ton of great new additions, changes, and fixes. The update is available to download starting today and one of the biggest additions to the game is now players will be able to play the game in a black and white filter called Noir Mode.

The update comes with a lot more too, such as custom HUD options, a slew of bug fixes, and more. The develoeprs have took to their blog to detail the full set of patch notes.

Check out the full set of patch notes for Mafia: Definitive Edition down below:

Today Hangar 13 will release an update for Mafia: Definitive Edition on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PC. This update addresses various concerns reported by players and also adds the following new features, which we hope you’ll enjoy:

Custom HUD Options

Use these new options to customize the in-game HUD if, for example, you want to make your explorations of Lost Heaven feel less guided or take a particularly pleasing screenshot:

– Switch the in-world main objective marker on/off.

– Switch mini-map enemy markers on/off on all difficulty settings. (Previously enemy markers were always on outside of Classic Mode.)

– Switch navigation features like turn-by-turn instructions and the mini-map GPS on/off.

– Enable the new Minimal HUD mode to hide HUD elements including the mini-map, the speedometer, and objective text while playing.

Enable Noir Mode to enjoy Mafia: Definitive Edition’s gameplay and cinematics with a vintage black-and-white look. Noir Mode can be toggled on and off via the game options screen.

Now that you’re off to the races and enjoying Free Ride mode, depending on which vehicle you’re driving and where you’re driving it, you might find one of a couple new gameplay features that we’ve added to the mode. We’ll leave the specifics for you to discover and hope you fare well in Lost Heaven.

Mafia: Definitive Edition fixes in this update include but are not limited to the following:

Addressed a reported issue that sometimes prevented the correct vehicles from unlocking in the player garage upon completion of the optional Lucas Bertone missions. Players who have completed these missions should find the correct vehicles in their garage the next time they start the game.

Addressed a reported concern that a special assassination animation sometimes wasn’t triggering correctly during the mission “The Saint and The Sinner.”

Addressed a reported concern that certain cinematics would occasionally show a black screen.

2K Games and Hangar 13 have done a phenomenal job on the Mafia Remake. The graphics, gameplay, and minor changes has really made the game so much better.

Mafia: Definitive Edition is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Have you jumped into the epic remake of the classic title? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Hangar 13