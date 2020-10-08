Ubisoft Announces For Honor Free PS5 and Xbox Series X Upgrades

Publisher Ubisoft has a ton of great games under their belt and one of those titles include Viking warrior fighting title — For Honor!

Today, Ubisoft has announced that For Honor will indeed be making its way to the next generation of consoles — PS5 and Xbox Series X. Yes, the epic fighting title will show up on next-generation hardware, and Ubisoft has detailed some of the key features for the upgraded version of the game.

The full blog post is posted down below, but the publisher highlights that For Honor’s upgrade will include graphical enhancements, 60 frames per second, and a free and seamless transition for current console players.

Check out the full message from Ubisoft down below:

Hello Warriors! Today, we are happy to announce that For Honor will be headed to next-generation consoles. We can now confirm our next-gen backward compatibility and are very excited to provide, through it, an enhanced For Honor experience to next-gen players as we enter this new chapter for the gaming industry. Below is all you need to know about For Honor and its Next Gen plan! GRAPHICAL ENHANCEMENTS AVAILABLE AT LAUNCH OF NEXT GEN CONSOLES Next-gen console players will be able to experience the highest-level of graphical enhancements that For Honor has to offer. These enhancements, carried over from the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro are now available, without compromises, on all next-gen consoles: Improved Water Reflections

Improved Distance Level of Detail

Improved Shadow Resolution

Improved Texture Filtering

4k Resolution (Xbox Series X, PS5) / 1080 p (Xbox Series S) FREE AND SEAMLESS TRANSITION FOR CURRENT CONSOLE PLAYERS If you currently own For Honor on PS4 or XBox One, your profile, including all purchases and inventory is automatically shared with its Next Gen counterparts (ex: PS4 and PS5). FOR HONOR AT 60 FPS ON NEXT GEN CONSOLES FOR THE START OF Y4S4 The team is happy to announce that For Honor will be playable at 60 FPS on all next gen consoles for the beginning of next season Y4S4, early next December. Stay tuned for more details and updates on For Honor from now until then. We’ll see you on the battlefield! -For Honor Dev Team

In related Ubisoft news, the developers for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla have released a new story trailer for the highly anticipated title.

The trailer is about two minutes long and the viewer gets introduced to the world of Valhalla, our protagonist, and much more. Players will jump into the shoes of Eivor, a fierce Viking raider torn between their duty to their brother Sigurd and a personal quest for glory. Eivor will be tasked to ensure a future for his clan, but with the world-changing and war erupting, the challenge will be a tough one. Check out the epic new story trailer for AC: Valhalla right here!

The publisher does not confirm a release date for the upgraded version of For Honor on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but presumably, it will be as soon as the consoles are available. Stick with gameranx for all the latest gaming news!

source: Ubisoft