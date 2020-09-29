Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Receives New Story Trailer, Watch Here

Ubisoft has released a new trailer for their highly anticipated RPG title — Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. However, this time around the trailer is centered around the game’s story.

The trailer is about two minutes long and the viewer gets introduced to the world of Valhalla, our protagonist, and much more. Players will jump into the shoes of Eivor, a fierce Viking raider torn between their duty to their brother Sigurd and a personal quest for glory. Eivor will be tasked to ensure a future for his clan, but with the world-changing and war erupting, the challenge will be a tough one.

Check out the brand new story trailer for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Trailer Description:

Become Eivor, a fierce Viking raider torn between their duty to their brother Sigurd and a personal quest for glory. Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources, Eivor’s clan must secure a future among the broken kingdoms of England. During their journey, Eivor will face powerful figures including Saxon kings and the warmongering sons of Ragnar Lothbrok, as well as a mysterious, growing threat to England’s destiny.

In related news, Ubisoft has been ramping up its promotion for AC: Valhalla as we slowly approach its release date. This will be a big entry for the franchise as it will bridge between to console generations.

As I mentioned above, Ubisoft has been releasing a ton of new information about AC: Valhalla. Recently we receievd a new gameplay trailer, which showcases the upcoming game in action. Learn more about the game, as you watch the new gameplay trailer right here!

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is set to release for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on November 10th. Next generation consoles will also receive the game on launch day. Are you excited for the upcoming entry in the long-running franchise? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube