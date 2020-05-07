Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gameplay Trailer Now Available 

We’ve received our first announcement regarding the next Assassin’s Creed video game not very long ago at all. It was first a slight tease showcasing the setting before we got our reveal trailer confirming that the next installment will take us to the Viking age. Still, even after that reveal it was confirmed that in the coming week during the Inside Xbox live stream that we would receive another trailer. Now that the Inside Xbox stream has ended, we’re able to feast our eyes on the latest gameplay footage shown using the Xbox Series X hardware.

If you missed out on the initial trailer reveal, we’ll include that below. Essentially, players take the role of a Viking leader that is expanding their territory. However, the expansion is met with equally threatening forces leaving players to fight in hopes that the gods are on their side. We’re not sure just how open-world this particular installment will be, but from the footage showcased we know there will be longboats for traveling, and it been confirmed that there are four kingdoms scattered throughout the map for you to explore. Likewise, you’ll find some unique scenery as well from different landscapes to major attractions that are visited today such as the Stonehenge.

The latest footage is just a small taste of the game and we’re sure there are bound to be plenty more informational videos uploaded to give players some background narrative, character introductions, and new gameplay features as well. With Assassin’s Creed also missing out in 2019 altogether, there is plenty of hype over the next installment and we’re just as eager to find out what all Ubisoft has decided to add into the franchise.

For now, we will have to wait for more information but we do know that the game is slated to release this holiday season and for a plethora of platforms. You can expect Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to launch on the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.

