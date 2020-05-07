Check Out This Creepy Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 Trailer

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines was a popular game that grew a cult following. However, it took a few years before it was unveiled that a sequel was in the works. Being developed by Hardsuit Labs, Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 follows a harsh time in the Vampire politics world. A big war is going on between factions in Seattle and you end up in the middle of it all. This is a game that developers are trying to make incredibly immersive. In Bloodlines 2, there will be a series of choices that will be presented to the player as they progress through the story to find out what’s causing the war and the faction you align with.

This game is one that has already a cult following thanks to the successful Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines installment that released several years ago. While we know that this game will cater to your playstyle with the ability to make upgrades and assign skills to your character, it’s also a game that seems to have a focus around narrative choices. While we’re still waiting for this game to release, a new trailer was dropped for the game.

If you missed it, Xbox held a live stream known as Inside Xbox, and it offered a few trailers and gameplay footage from various third-party developers. One of the trailers happened to be a new cinematic for Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, which shows a rather eerie scene between a man dancing around the bodies hanging by carefully placed wires attached to their faces.

As mentioned, this game is slated to release sometime this year, though no official release date has been attached to the game quite yet. Instead, we’re left waiting to see if the developers at Hardsuit Labs are able to finish this game in time for a launch within the current year.









Source: YouTube