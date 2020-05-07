Watch The Inside Xbox Show Live Right Here

Update: The event has come to an end. Watch the full presentation in the video up above.

Original Post…

With E3 cancelled, Microsoft is looking to make a few adjustments in how they present their content and reveals. As a result, we’re going to see more streams throughout the year with the Xbox 20/20 initiative. That’s starting with this stream today where it will be less than an hour long. With the presentation, we’ll get a look at some third-party studios running on the Xbox Series X hardware which should help give an indication at what the next-generation platforms will be able to handle. With that said, don’t expect any first-party reveals, that stream has already been confirmed to be held in July.

For now, you can view the stream for Inside Xbox above. However, if there are any errors, the stream can still be viewed through the official Xbox YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, and Mixer pages. Likewise, after the show wraps, we’ll continue to update the website with posts regarding some of the most noteworthy announcements along with supplying this post with a video showcasing the finished stream in full.

Common Qs: Thursday show will be under an hour. June news will be done differently than Inside Xbox show. July is the big Xbox Games Studios show, we will go around the world to see first looks & even new game announcements from those creative teams. Will answer more in replies. https://t.co/qMgwS0IRx7 — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) May 5, 2020

Again as mentioned, it was confirmed that this stream will be under an hour long so we’re not sure just how many games will showcase new footage and of course just how long it will take before that footage is readily available to be posted separately. Furthermore, there is likely not going to be too many details released regarding the actual hardware of the Xbox Series X. Instead, from what we gather the main footage will be based around Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but we’re always ready for some surprises.