Fortnite: Battle Royale – How To Get The Neon Wings Back Bling | Party Royale Premier

The new Party Royale mode for Fortnite: Battle Royale now has an official release date — Friday, March 8th. Jump into the main stage at 9PM to catch a special concert with Dillon Francis, Steven Aoki, and deadmau5. The concert itself is set to last until 10PM, and this is a totally live appearance — but don’t worry if you miss it, there will be an encore show on May 9th, from 2PM-3PM. If it’s anything like the last live concert on Fortnite, it should be something you don’t want to miss.

But, we’re not here to discuss these quarantine-friendly concerts. Now, this is all about some extremely nice back bling that you can unlock this weekend just by logging in. The Neon Wings have been rumored and requested, and now anyone can grab them. You’ll need to make sure you have the fully patched version of the game, and then you’ll need to dive into the latest new mode — Party Royale. Instead of killing each other, you can spend time with friends and party with mini-games and other activities. And the first reward you’ll get? That’s the Neon Wings, baby.

To get your set of free Neon Wings back bling, which are available to everyone, even if you don’t own a Season Pass, you just need to login to the Party Royale mode between May 8th and May 11th.

This is all in celebration of the Party Royale zone. This new mode allows players to compete in competitive mini-games, or just socialize. It’s an experimental space where just about anything can happen — and it will continuously evolve with the seasons, just like the Battle Royale map. While you can play games with your friends, you won’t be shooting people in the main island. This is a friendly gathering space, and a huge new change to the game.

You can grab items in the Plaza like a fun Paint Launcher, or race your friends at Fishsticks’ Boat Races. There’s an obstacle course at Skydive Rift, and then there’s the scheduled concerts at the main stage. Sit back and prepare to party with the rest of the world.