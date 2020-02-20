Fortnite: Chapter 2 – Everything New In Season 2 | Secret Portals, Mythic Weapons, Disguises & More

Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to uncover the secrets of Fortnite’s Season 2 update. The new spy-centric content drop includes loads of hidden goodies for players to find, and because the developers, Epic Games, didn’t reveal any of the details in an official patch notes, we’re going to have to cobble everything together ourselves. There’s a lot you need to know — like new evil NPCs, mythic weapons, teleporters, disguise booths, and a secret Deadpool skin.

There’s bound to be more secrets in the future, so I’m postmarking this article — here’s everything we’ve found on 2/20/20. Because this is the start of Season 2 (of Chapter 2), there’s going to be a lot of balancing changes, weapon vaulting (or unvaulting) and skins to unlock along the way. With a new focus on super-secret agencies, there’s no doubt going to be some Easter egg floating hidden below the surface.

Let’s explore what’s been added. Slip into your fanciest tuxedo, and let the spy games begin. If you’re feeling nostalgic, you can explore the Fortnite: Chapter 2 map with our full sight-seeing guide.











New Features | Portals, Disguises, Crates & More

Enemy NPCs now populate the five new POI areas.

now populate the five new POI areas. Defeating AI NPCs can award you special loot

can award you Find new Key Cards that point you to hidden vaults in new POI locations — once you find a key card, you can unlock the special vault. Mythic Weapons can also drop by NPCs. Midas’ Drum Gun : Enemy agent spawns at The Agency POI. Brutus’ Minigun : Enemy agent spawns at The Grotto POI. Skye’s AR : Enemy agent spawns at The Shark POI. Grappler : Enemy agent spawns at The Shark POI. TNTina’s Bow : Enemy agent spawns at The Rig POI. Meowscle’s Heavy AR : Enemy agent spawns at The Yacht POI.

The Creeping Cardboard is a new hiding place — it works just like bushes, but mobile. Now you can move around while hidden! Just don’t let anyone spot you.

is a new hiding place — it works just like bushes, but mobile. Now you can move around while hidden! Just don’t let anyone spot you. Unique Spy Crates and doors are ‘ ID Locked ‘ — you’ll need to use a disguise to unlock these chests.

‘ — you’ll need to use a disguise to unlock these chests. Step into Phone Booths to disguise yourself as an NPC! This allows you to unlock those ‘ID Locked’ doors and crates.

as an NPC! This allows you to unlock those ‘ID Locked’ doors and crates. Toilets & Dumpsters will now teleport you to a linked portal location.

New POIs | Guarded Lairs

5 new POIs that are guarded by NPC agents. These guards drop loot, but will open fire when they spot you — unless you’re disguised. The Agency The Rig The Shark The Grotto The Yacht

New Weapons | Vaulted & Unvaulted

NEW WEAPON : Rapid Fire SMG [15 damage per shot / 15 shots per second]

: Rapid Fire SMG [15 damage per shot / 15 shots per second] NEW MYTHIC WEAPONS : Powerful new weapons hidden in vaults / killing NPCs, found in the 5 new POIs.

: Powerful new weapons hidden in vaults / killing NPCs, found in the 5 new POIs. NEW ITEM: Decoy Grenade

Vaulted Weapons: P90 Bolt-Action Rifle Damage Traps



Unvaulted Weapons: Remote Explosive Tactical Assault Rifle Launch Pad Heavy Sniper Rifle Suppressed Assault Rifle Suppressed Pistol Suppressed SMG Suppressed Sniper Rifle



Gameplay Tweaks

Fishing Rods can only be acquired by random drop. They won’t spawn from chests.

Fishing Spots can now be used 2+ times.

Using the weapon Upgrade Benches now takes more time.

Consumables can now be thrown.

And a new Emote UI.

That’s everything new we’ve found, but there’s bound to be a few tweaks we’ve missed. I’ll update this article with the latest information we find.