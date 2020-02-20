Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Will Introduce Deadpool as New Playable Skin, Watch Battle Pass Trailer

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is here and to celebrate its arrival, Epic Games released a new trailer showcasing the new season in action!

A new season brings new items, skins, and unloackable’s to the game, and thankfully a new trailer showcasing the new battle pass has been released. As you can tell from the trailer down below, season 2 is going for a spy theme from new skins like Meowscles, Maya, and many more!

Lastly, Deadpool has been teased as a playable skin! This is not the first Marvel skin to join Fortnite, but he will definitely be a cool one. There is a couple of challenges to complete before getting access to the epic skin.

Check out the brand new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 trailer down below:

In related news, Epic Games have updated their creative mode for the critically acclaimed title. The update is now live on all platforms, however, instead of the update fixing problems in the main bulk of the game — Battle Royale, this new update is fixing issues for the creative mode.

Yes, if you play creative mode, you will be glad to hear that the update will be bringing a bunch of new features such as new islands, bug fixes, and more! Learn more about the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season2 creative mode update right here!

Fortnite is now available to download for free on all platforms. Are you excited for Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube