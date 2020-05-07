The Medium Is A Brand New Horror Game Featuring Silent Hill Composer

Earlier today we got the Inside Xbox stream, which was a short live stream that featured several video game trailers using the Xbox Series X hardware. While the event wasn’t aimed for first-party video game titles, it was an event that highlighted third-party studios. We’ve received footage from the likes of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the latest trailer for Vampires: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2. Still, this event also was a key moment for other studios to announce some brand new video game titles. One of which comes from horror connoisseurs, Bloober Team which is called The Medium.

Bloober Team has been working on several horror titles lately. With the likes of Layers of Fear, Blair Witch, and Observer, it seems that the studio is sticking with the horror theme with the upcoming release of The Medium. This next-generation video game was showcased using the Xbox Series X hardware and while we didn’t get much, it mainly follows a mysterious woman and her struggles as being a medium.

“Become a medium living in two worlds: the real and the spirit one. Haunted by a vision of a child’s murder, you travel to an abandoned hotel resort, which years ago became the stage of an unthinkable tragedy. There you begin your search for difficult answers.” Official YouTube Video Description

The trailer certainly leaves us with more questions than answers, but one element that should pique some interest for the game is the composer who is working on the title. Akira Yamaoka should be a familiar name. He’s been the composer for the Silent Hill franchise and it looks like he will have another chance to craft up some music to get a unique tone for this horrifying experience.

More information is bound to come out for The Medium soon but for now, we know that this title will be releasing in the holiday season of 2020. Currently, this also seems to be a Microsoft exclusive as the game will be launching on PC and Xbox Series X.









