Star Wars: Squadrons – 8 Tips To Help You Die Less | Countermeasures, Lock-On Prevention, Evasion & More

Star Wars: Squadrons is the surprising new space-flight sim from EA, putting you in the pilot seat of your favorite Star Wars fighters. Tie Fighters, X-Wings, and more exotic craft are all represented here — as are aspects of the hardcore gameplay from the X-Wing Vs. Tie Fighter series. You’ll have to manage three core power meters while chasing down opponents and blasting them out of space.

If you're not familiar with flight games like Ace Combat 7, or even other space simulations like Elite: Dangerous, you're going to have to get used to the unique cadence of the combat here. It's easy to fall into traps and get blasted when you're not paying attention to your surroundings. To help you die less, we've come up with a few quick tips to keep in mind while you're slagging Rebel Scum.











#1: Don’t Get Tunnel Vision

Situational awareness is key. Before we can get into countermeasures, lock-on prevention, and all the other ways to avoid getting blasted in online multiplayer, we’ve got to start with the first and most essential tip — don’t try to go solo.

Han Solo might be awesome, but your tiny fighter can’t compare with the Millennium Falcon. If you don’t have situational awareness, you’ll find yourself getting blasted into space dust from behind while chasing an enemy.

NOTE: The worst mistake you can make is ignoring enemies chasing you. If you’re chasing an enemy, they’re no threat to you — if you’re being chased, you’re dead meat. Break away and target your attackers first.

Try to stick close to your team — teammates will distract enemies, or pick off enemies that are chasing you. You’re facing the same problem. If you spot an enemy, don’t chase them just because you can. Break off if they’re fleeing too far away from your friends. A vulnerable fighter is a dead fighter.

#2: Break Off From Infinite Loop Meat Grinders

Don’t just chase. Eventually you’ll need to disengage — and its easy to get caught in an endless loop of chasing a single enemy. Don’t bother if your friends aren’t around to help. Just break off.

Use your speed. Max Speed and you’ll be long gone before your opponent can wheel around and lock-on to you. Max Speed is incredibly important for escapes — get far enough away, then swivel around and go in for another attack run. You can get most of your attacks in an opening salvo.

#3: Managing Energy Is Crucial

In Star Wars: Squadrons, you can rapidly swap energy output to three systems: weapons, shields, and engine. I recommend switching to Advanced Power Distribution ASAP if you’re looking for advanced combat strategies. Most players only use Max Power and never reallocate energy resources to other systems. That’s a great strategy for beginners, but if you’re planning on playing a long time, you’ll want more control over your power output.

NOTE: One of the best uses of Advanced Power Distribution is for shields. Put 8 power in Engines, and 4 power into Shields.

Otherwise, practice changing your energy output to alternate systems as needed. Go Full Power on engines when approaching enemies, swap to Full Power on weapons, then swap to Full Power on shields when you’re about to be hit. Learning to control your power is crucial for survival.

#4: Having Trouble? Play Back-Up

This seems obvious. In a team shooter, it’s easy to hang back and watch your pal’s back. When you’re flying around in space, suddenly you don’t feel quite so connected with your allies. Keep a close eye on where your buddies are going, and what they’re up to — if you’re still learning the ropes, helping your allies by taking out pursuers is extremely helpful.

Locking-on can be tricky when you’re in a circle-strafing loop. But if you’re watching from the outside? Those turning fools are easy prey.

#5: Ping Enemies Tailing Your Back

A simple tip that’s incredibly useful. If you’re being chased, double-tap the switch targets button to target your pursuer. Then you can ping them to let your allies know you’re in danger and need help. Sometimes words aren’t enough — give your teammates all the information they need, and they will help you. Even if they’re strangers.

#6: Prevent Lock-Ons With These Tricks

Lock-ons are your first warning sign that missiles are incoming. Erratic movements are key — don’t follow a predictable flight pattern. Try to break line-of-sight with asteroids, space stations or fleet ships. If your pursuer can’t see you, they can’t lock-on.

NOTE: Customize your ship with Dampener Hull and Scrambler Shield to increase how long it takes enemy ships to lock-on to you.

Don’t stop either. Stopping is a good strategy to temporarily reorient yourself if you’re trapped in an infinite loop, but its also a good way to get blasted with lasers. If you’re being chased and can’t quite escape, improve your protection with 4 Shield and speed with 8 Engine to escape and avoid taking too much damage.

#7: What To Do When A Missile Is Coming For You

Eventually you will get shot with a missile. But that doesn’t mean you’re dead. Missiles can be evaded, but not at top speed. Lower your speed and set 8 Engine power to increase maneuverability. Move erratically to dodge — or save your boost.

Boost is critical for escaping incoming missiles. Boost can outrun certain slow-moving missiles, or you can use it to drift. Drifting is a high-level skill that allows you to dodge while at full-speed and Max Engine power. Learning to drift is an important skill — you can use it to perform a 90-degree turn and boost behind obstacles or even turn 180-degrees for a full counterattack.

#8: How To Use Countermeasures To Save Your Neck

Countermeasures are a limited resource, so use them sparingly — there are four different types of countermeasures, and they all stop missiles from colliding at different ranges. Learn your countermeasures and practice when to deploy them to save yourself.