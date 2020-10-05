Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered Edition Announced

The Need For Speed franchise has been around for decades and over the years we’ve seen some really great titles released. One of those series set within the Need For Speed franchise is Hot Pursuit and tended to do quite well with fans. This series first got its start back in 1998 as Need For Speed III: Hot Pursuit and it found a sequel in 2002. However, it would be a few years later that the game would get a reboot of sorts with Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit by developers Criterion Games.

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit launched in 2010 and it was a hit. Players were able to race on the streets with a variety of luxury race cars while avoiding the police. There was even a series of post-release content for players to grab up, however, the game could use a nice coat of fresh paint and it looks like EA felt the same. Today we’re finding out about Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered.

This remastered edition will come with some enhanced visuals so it should look even better on modern platforms. Likewise, you can expect Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered to come packed with all the previous DLC released for the original game. To top it off, the game will support cross-play which means that you and your friends don’t have to be playing on the same console platform in order to enjoy the game together online.

We’re sure that fans of the original 2010 Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit will be interested in picking this game up along with newcomers as well. Players can expect Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered to release into the marketplace on November 6, 2020, for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch owners will be able to pick the game up a few days later on November 13, 2020.









Source: IGN