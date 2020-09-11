Star Wars: Squadrons Has Gone Gold

Star Wars: Squadrons is a brand new video game coming from EA’s Motive Studios. This is a game that puts players into the seat of a spacecraft in a heated dogfight. Set right after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, players will watch a battle between the rising New Republic force against the Galactic Empire. While this game has a campaign that will put players into the role of a pilot for each force, the game will have a heavy focus around multiplayer.

The game is set to have a 5v5 multiplayer game mode where players will not only battle against each other in space dogfights but the goal will be taking out the flagship fleet in order to win the battle. So far, the game is set to launch in October of this year, and don’t count on this game getting delayed.

I am incredibly pleased to announce that after a ton of hard work from the team here at @MotiveMontreal, Star Wars: Squadrons has just gone aurodium!



Er, I mean gold! #StarWarsSquadrons pic.twitter.com/jzBErluIxv — Ian S. Frazier (@tibermoon) September 10, 2020

Motive Studios, Ian Frazier, who is the creative director behind Star Wars: Squadrons has taken to his Twitter account in order to alert fans waiting for the game. It looks like Star Wars: Squadrons have officially hit Gold status which is a big accomplishment for every studio. This status is essentially when a game development studio has wrapped up on the game development and game discs can be manufactured. Now you can expect EA to start printing off discs for a release in October.

Currently, it looks like we are going to see Star Wars: Squadrons release on October 2, 2020, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms. So far, we’re not sure if this game would see a release on the next-generation platforms as well or if Motive Studios is keeping the game development for current-generation platforms.









Source: Twitter