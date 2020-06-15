Star Wars: Squadrons Officially Unveiled

While the game was leaked last week, we now have the official unveiling of the Star Wars: Squadron video game. This is a brand new adventure set to be a space fighter and while it’s a new game from EA, you won’t have to expect a full standard price tag. Instead, this game will be coming out into the market at $39.99, which should entice some fans if they enjoy the dogfighter style gameplay.

Star Wars: Squadrons will be taking place during the events of the cinematic Star Wars universe established so far. However, rather than retelling the same storyline fans may have already experience in the past, this installment tells a new storyline with new characters. With that said, EA did make a point to state that past familiar faces will make an appearance, but who and just for what reasons remains to be seen. For now, we know that this game is going to showcase both sides of the war, somewhat similar to how the narrative was handled in Star Wars: Battlefront 2.

In Star Wars: Squadrons players will be set during the events after the Battle of Endor and the destruction of the second Death Star. From here we will get to look into both sides as either a unique fighter from the New Republic’s Vanguard Squadron and the Galactic Empire’s Titan Squadron. It’s likely a means to provide users a means to see both side’s reasoning for joining into the war, though that’s purely speculative at the moment.

At any rate, this game will have a multiplayer game mode outside of the single-player narrative campaign. We’re sure more details will emerge later on to really showcase the game and some gameplay footage, but for now, we do know that this title will hit the marketplace on October 2, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. It’s worth pointing out that both the PC and PS4 versions of the game will offer VR support.









Source: Press Release