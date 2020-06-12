Star Wars: Squadron Discovered On Xbox Store

Star Wars video games are starting to really flood in. After the Star Wars Battlefront series hit the marketplace, the first big departure into new territory for EA with the IP came in the form of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order by Respawn Entertainment. This was a third-person single-player narrative-driven video game title that was a big success.

While the game had to be tweaked initially, most found that particular IP to be quite an enjoyable experience. Now it looks like we’re going to see a new release come out into the marketplace that will seemingly be based around spaceship battles.

It wasn’t too long ago that we got the leaked listing on PSN that indicated a Star Wars game was coming out with the placeholder simply calling the game Project Maverick. Now a new leak has come out on the Microsoft Xbox Store that showcases an image for a game called Star Wars: Squadrons. This image showcases both a Tie-Fighter and Rebel pilot with their ships in battle.

The internet is quick to pin this game with the past series, Star Wars: Rogue Squadron series. Perhaps we’re gearing towards the announcement of a new Star Wars game coming out soon though where it will be set in terms of the cinematic universe remains a mystery. In any case, there is an even that EA is throwing together known as EA Play. This event is slated to happen on June 18 and that could be the center stage for this new video game announcement.

For now, it’s purely a waiting game right now until we get new official details for Star Wars: Squadron. Would you be interested in a new Star Wars: Rogue Squadron video game release on current-generation platforms and perhaps next-generation consoles?

