XIII Remake New Trailer Reveals Release Date

XIII was quite a unique FPS video game title when it first released into the market back in 2003. The game still even holds up today thanks to the game being crafted up with cel-shaded graphics. Still, years later we’re left waiting for a proper ending to this game that was based around some narrative works. If you’re not familiar with the game, we’ll refrain from spoiling anything, but since the 2003 release, it looks like rather than delivering fans a proper sequel, we’re going to get a remake instead. That remake is slated to release into the market later this year.

XIII follows a man with amnesia. Seemingly the most wanted man in the world after assassinating the president, players are left trying to pick up the pieces of who he is and what happened. It was a game that acted much like a graphic novel in its storytelling and as mentioned, the graphics was quite unique at the time and cel-shaded games continued to be used today. Since the remake was announced years ago, we’re still patiently waiting for this game to hit the marketplace.

There’s been a lot of issues going on this year that has halted the production of several industries, including video games. However, things look to be picking back up as a new trailer has released online that gives players a new inside look at the game while also highlighting just when they can pick up a copy of the game. According to the latest trailer, players will be able to pick up XIII officially on November 10, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms. For now, you can take a look at the latest trailer release featured above.









Source: YouTube