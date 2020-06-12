Rumored Silent Hill Reboot Seemingly Missing From Sony PS5 Event

There was a ton of hype and anticipation for Silent Hill fans. Prior to the PlayStation 5 event, there were several rumors and supposed leaks that indicated a Silent Hill video game was in the works. Konami may not have been in the good graces for fans of the franchise for a good long while now, the rumors indicated that we would see a reboot for the franchise but done by some of the members from the former Team Silent production team that brought out the first four mainline installments to the Silent Hill video games.

As you can imagine, fans were hesitant at first but as the PlayStation 5 event came closer to its debut the anticipation grew for the Silent Hill community. With each passing trailer, the hope of a Silent Hill announcement of some sort whether it be a full trailer or even a logo only continued to build up. Unfortunately, the event finally came to a close, and not a sight of Silent Hill was found.

For Silent Hill fans, they are living in the fictional town. Its desolate time as the community is forced to continue to wait until some sort of life is showcased for the franchise that’s not in the form of a gambling machine or cash grab.

The only hope that some fans may have now is that these rumors and teases are real. However, the fact that the Sony event showcased so many video game titles, perhaps keeping some of these big hitter announcements were being spread out for other streams. After all, we did get the announcement of a Resident Evil 8 which could have overshadowed an announcement for Silent Hill. In the meantime, all we can do is wait and see if anything comes up for the franchise in the near future.

