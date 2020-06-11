Every Video Game Announced At PlayStation 5 The Future of Gaming Show

At first this event was delayed due to the civil rights movement happening in America right now. However, Sony finally released the PlayStation 5 – The Future of Gaming Show event online. This event has brought out several big video game announcements and trailer reveals. If you missed the event and would like to watch it in its entirety then we’ll embed a video of it above. Otherwise, you can watch all the trailers down below.

Grand Theft Auto 5

Grand Theft Auto 5 is not leaving anytime soon. While we’re moving into the next-generation of video game platforms. It looks like we’re going to see this game get ported over onto the PlayStation 5. The video game is said to be expanded and enhanced quite a bit but we’re not sure just what this means right now. Instead, you can expect the game to release in 2021 whereas the Grand Theft Auto Online component will be available for free for all PlayStation 5 owners.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man was a hit release for the PlayStation 4 and it’s not surprising that a new installment is coming out this year. We don’t have much in terms of the narrative but we do know that this time around palyers will be taking on the role of Miles Morales. Miles has been an iconic character in the franchise for a good while now and having a game come out featuring this character as our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man could prove to bring out some interesting storylines.

We’re interested in seeing if this game could bring out more universes to explore. With the hit animated film, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, we could see other characters make an appearance such as Ghost-Spider. For now, we know that the game is coming out into the marketplace at some point this year, likely a launch title for the PlayStation 5.

Gran Turismo 7

Grand Turismo is a pretty iconic racing franchise that’s been around since the dawn of the original PlayStation. Now years later we’re going to receive a seventh mainline installment into the marketplace. We’re expecting some highly detailed gameplay and with the new DualSense controller, the feedback should make for some unique gameplay that we’re not used to seeing with the previous iterations of this game.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a brand new entry to the Ratchet & Clank video game franchise. This action platformer features a new storyline in which our duo are able to open up different portals and visit a world not like their own. With new characters and likely plenty of unique foes to face against, we’re eager to see just where this installment takes us when it launches on exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

Project Athia

From development studio Luminous Productions, comes a new video game IP being released for next-generation platforms. Known right now as simply Project Athia, this is an action-adventure game that follows a female protagonist as she embarks on a narrative-driven story set in a world unlike her own.