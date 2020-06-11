NBA 2K21 Makes a Brief, but Promising Showing at Sony’s PS5 Event

During Sony’s Future of Gaming Event, popular sports franchise latest installment NBA 2K21 made a brief, but promising appearance.

Check out the trailer down below:

Although the teaser trailer only clocks in at a minute long, there are some key takeaways. First, is the cover athlete star is presumably non-other than the rookie phenomenon, Zion Williamson. In addition, the footage shown off is captured on a PlayStation 5 console, meaning the game seems to be getting a visual overhaul.

The attention to detail is on display and it definitely shows the power of the next-generation consoles. The biggest detail is the attention to detail in terms of the sweat that is covering Zion’s face, which looks plain and simple, amazing.

Sony is doing a phenomenal job at keeping the excitement level as the surprising reveals are keep coming in. The show has been stellar thus far showing off the likes of Sackboy A Big Adventure, Horizon Forbidden West, and a Demon Souls Remake!

Source: PlayStation