Spider-Man: Miles Morales Will Be A Smaller Standalone Game

On the PlayStation 4, Insomniac Games managed to release a massive hit with Marvel’s Spider-Man. Players got to step into the shoes of the iconic superhero as he battles against an assortment of foes while protecting the citizens of New York City. It was a game that managed to not only get incredible reviews but also a slew of sales to help bring out a new installment. It wasn’t long after the first installment release that we got word of a new installment coming out into the marketplace.

During the PlayStation 5 – The Future of Gaming Show which occurred just yesterday, we got a ton of video game announcements and trailers. One of those trailers happened to be a new Spider-Man game, but instead of Peter Parker, it looks like we will be stepping into the role of Miles Morales. For those of you who may not be aware, Miles Morales is another iconic comic book character in a different universe that becomes Spider-Man.

NEWS: Spider-Man Miles Morales is *not* an expansion or enhancement or remaster, despite a Sony executive's comments this morning, a source tells Bloomberg News. Nor is it Spider-Man 2. It is a brand-new, standalone game similar in scope to Uncharted Lost Legacy. — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 12, 2020

This game trailer didn’t offer much in terms of what we can expect, but after its announcement, a series of posts started to come out that indicated this video game was just an expansion to Marvel’s Spider-Man. That has since been debunked by Insomniac Games which stated that this is a standalone video game for players to enjoy. Furthermore, industry insider, Jason Schreier, has also commented on the video game. According to Jason, Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be a standalone video game but it’s not as expansive.

We’re not going to see this game become Spider-Man 2, but instead a shorter campaign much like Uncharted: Lost Legacy. If this is true, we can imagine that this will be a title that most can finish through quickly and perhaps something to tie fans over until the next Spider-Man game comes out into the marketplace. Currently, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a PlayStation 5 exclusive that will come out at some point in 2020.

Source: IGN