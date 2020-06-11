Gran Turismo 7 Announced as PlayStation 5 Exclusive

Polyphony Digital has announced their upcoming entry in the long running racing franchise — Gran Turismo 7!

The announcement comes paired with a reveal trailer which showcased new gameplay for the upcoming title. Gran Turismo has been a long-running franchise for the PlayStation platform and it seems that the seventh entry will indeed make its way to the PS5. Racing has been elevated to the next level and the trailer displays that pretty nicely!

Check out the reveal trailer down below:

From classic vehicles and tracks to the reintroduction of the legendary GT Simulation Mode – Gran Turismo 7 brings together the best features from past installments of the series alongside the future. An even more realistic driving experience awaits thanks to haptic feedback, which brings to life what it’s like when the tires hit the road. PS5’s immersive 3D audio allows players to sense the position of other cars and drivers around them. Coming to PlayStation 5.

Story developing…

Sony’s Future of Gaming event is filled with awesome announcements such as the reveal of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Insomniac Games return to Racthet and Clank, and so much more! Check out the latest announcements from the livestreamed event right here!

Stay tuned to gameranx as we will be following the stream for more news from the PlayStation 5 Future of Gaming event. What were your thoughts on the announcement? Let us know in the comments below!

source: PlayStation