Neostream’s upcoming PS5 Exclusive Title, Little Devil Inside Announced

Developer Neostream has announced their brand new PS5 excluisve title, Little Devil Inside! The new announcement comes with a trailer that did an amazing job capturing the fans.

Little Devil Inside has an unique style to itself and it shows. The game is said to be an action-adventure survival title. Players will encounter a various amounts of monsters, different environments to explore, and much more. No release date has been announced as of yet, but it will be exclusive to the PS5.

Check out the reveal trailer down below:

Little Devil Inside is an action-adventure RPG with survival elements set in an atmospheric, semi-open world. The trailer reveals new scenes, monsters and glimpses of gameplay in various environments.”

Sony’s Future of Gaming event is filled with awesome announcements such as the reveal of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Insomniac Games return to Racthet and Clank, and so much more! Check out the latest announcements from the livestreamed event right here!

