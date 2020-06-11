Hitman III Makes an Appearance at Sony’s PlayStation 5 Event

In the midst of all the exciting gaming news, Sony has revealed the very next installment of the Hitman Series.

Check out the announcement trailer down below:

“Hitman III is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy. Agent 47 is back as a ruthless professional for the most important contracts of his entire career. Death Awaits”

The very next installment will be called Hitman III and will feature the return of Agent 47. This will be the final entry in the series, as it will act as the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy. While the trailer doesn’t reveal much of the story, it is known that Agent 47 is on the hunt to assassinate his target, once again.

Sony is doing a phenomenal job at keeping the excitement level as the surprising reveals are keep coming in. The show has been stellar thus far showing off the likes of Sackboy A Big Adventure, Horizon Forbidden West, and a Demon Souls Remake!

What are your thoughts on the reveal of Hitman III? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest news coming out of the PlayStation 5 event.

Source: PlayStation