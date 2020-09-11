Developers Of Steep Is Bringing Out Riders Republic

Easily 2020 has been quite a hectic and unusual year. Thanks to the worldwide health pandemic outbreak known as the coronavirus, we’re all dealing with some serious restrictions. We’re practicing our social distancing and refraining from gathering in large groups. This is all due to help prevent the further spread of the virus which is proven to be easily transmittable with individuals. Ultimately, this resulted in several events and expos getting cancelled for the year, and rather than not show anything, video game studios have been taken to online streaming to present their content.

With the likes of E3 not being around in 2020 to showcase big media conferences filled with new announcements and updates to their line of video game projects, we’re getting more content unveiling events on a regular basis online. It’s like stretching E3 out over the span of an entire year with these big events. Likewise, there are no awkward pauses or errors as most of the content showcased is prerecorded. For Ubisoft, they have been throwing out a streaming series known as Ubisoft Forward. There have been two so far with more promised to be presented at a later date.

During these events were getting video games reveals from Ubisoft much like Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. Furthermore, we got the unveiling of Riders Republic, a brand new MMO extreme sports game from the developers behind Steep. Set across different National Parks in the United States, players can expect to perform some incredible races with friends either on bikes, skis, to even wingsuits. It looks like quite the intense setup and those that don’t want to perform in races can likely free roam while you attempt to gather up some intense tricks.

Unfortunately, you’re not going to get a chance in picking the game up fully this year. Right now, the game is set to launch on February 25, 2021, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. In the meantime, check out the game trailer above along with the full Ubisoft Forward presentation below.

Source: Ubisoft