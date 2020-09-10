Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Unveiled

Ubisoft has a wide assortment of different iconic IPs to bring out for fans enjoyment. We’ve seen quite a few of these iconic franchises get sequels and new installments over the years, but others have laid a bit more dormant. One of those dormant franchises is finally getting some new life and that’s Prince of Persia. This IP was leaked and rumored about for a good while now and today Ubisoft has gone ahead to confirm Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is being remade for current-generation video game platforms.

This was only the first trailer showing the game’s existence off but we expect more content to be a highlight over the coming months. With that said, from what we are able to gather on the Ubisoft Forward event is that Ubisoft is keeping the same storyline intact. Rather than making a brand new installment or a reboot of the franchise, those of you who enjoyed the 2003 release of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time will find that the game is going to be mainly the same. Of course, with that said, there will be a few overhauls to make the game more appealing to today’s modern platforms.

Players can still expect the puzzle and combat from the video game. Likewise, the same voice actors are coming back to reprise their roles such as the main protagonist, voiced by Yuri Lowenthal.

While Ubisoft has decided to simply remake the game rather than reboot it, players can expect some higher detail visuals and mechanics that will make the gameplay like a modern third-person adventure game. Of course, the footage showcased was in alpha stage for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. It’s clear that the fans watching the reveal were not pleased with the visuals, but we should see that change up soon as the game continues its production.

Currently, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is on schedule for a release on January 21, 2021. Players should expect the game to hit the marketplace for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. In the meantime, while we wait for the game to release, check out the new trailer reveal up above.









Source: YouTube