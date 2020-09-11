Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Visuals Were The Developer’s Choice

2020 has been quite the unique year thanks to the coronavirus we’re all dealing with a new way of going about our daily lives. From keeping our masks on and avoiding social gatherings, there’s a lot of changes made to keep from spreading the virus. For instance, several industries started to transition to working remotely much like the video game industry. Likewise, 2020 turned up without much in terms of in-person events with expos, conventions, and shows that were cancelled.

As a result, E3 didn’t happen which is arguably the biggest expo for the video game industry. Still, after all this time, the video game industry is still finding ways to bring out content for fans. Rather than holding big media conferences for in-person events, the various studios are taking to the internet with streaming shows. It removes the need to pay for massive venues and with most of the content prerecorded, there’s no errors or awkward pauses. Ubisoft has been doing these streaming events for the past few months which they have dubbed Ubisoft Forward.

It’s essentially Ubisoft’s media conference they would be doing during E3 but with the ability to focus around a few video game titles without trying to cram all the video game announcements in just an hour-long press conference. During the latest Ubisoft Forward, we got the unveiling of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. There were rumors of Prince of Persia would be getting picked back up again and this remake looks to be keeping the overall same storyline. In fact, a few returning voice actors are coming back to lend their talent all over again.

Unfortunately, fans were not thrilled about the visuals which looked a bit dated for today’s standards. It didn’t take long before the game director Pierre Sylvain-Gires spoke with The Mako Reactor to alert fans that the visuals were specifically picked out by the developers. According to Pierre, the developers wanted something a bit more unique for fans and not something to be confused with other IPs such as Assassin’s Creed.

We're not sure if fans will warm up with the visuals, but so far, the developers are still planning to release this game on January 21, 2021. That's enough time to further show the game off before it hits the marketplace for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.









