EA Releases New CG Trailer for Star Wars: Squadron; Focus on Squadron Leader Varko Grey

EA has released a new trailer for their upcoming Star Wars title, Star Wars: Squadrons, and it’s pretty amazing. The trailer is a CG short that was brought to us from collaboration by Motive Studios, Lucasfilm, and ILM.

The CG short, titled ‘Hunted’, takes place 2 years before the events during Squadrons. We learn more about Squadron Leader Varko Grey who is part of the Empire. This is more of a backstory trailer that focuses on one of the main playable characters from the upcoming game. If you have time to watch it, I implore you as it is pretty good.

Check out the brand new CG short for Star Wars: Squadrons down below:

The Empire’s retreat after a surprise attack marks yet another stumble in the wake of the second Death Star’s destruction. But for one member of Titan Squadron, the battle is far from over. Squadron Leader Varko Grey finds himself as the last TIE pilot on the battlefield, hunted relentlessly by a renegade New Republic X-wing in this standalone STAR WARS: Squadrons story. Made in collaboration by Motive Studios, Lucasfilm, and ILM, “Hunted” is set before the events of STAR WARS: Squadrons, introducing you to one of the ace pilots who you’ll be fighting alongside in the story to unfold.

In related news, EA has recently shown off Star Wars Squadrons gameplay for the first time back at gamescom 2020.

It’s not a ton of information, but with it, we get a look at some of the gameplay moments we’ll get to experience when the game launches later this year. It’s worth pointing out that one of the elements the development studio showcased is that there will be customization options for your ships. Make sure to check out the gameplay footage right here!

Star Wars Squadron is set to release for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 2nd, 2020. The game will also be available to play through Virtual Reality on the PC and PSVR. Are you excited about the upcoming Star Wars title? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube