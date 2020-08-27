Star Wars: Squadrons Trailer Offers A Look Into The Gameplay

After being first showcased during June of this years we finally have a new trailer for Star Wars: Squadrons. This video game is a brand new adventure that puts players into the roles of pilot fighters. You will be taking the role of a pilot in both sides of the war and getting a look at the last few attempts from the Empire to regain control over the swift and early victory behind the Rebel Alliance. It’s a storyline that we didn’t get to see play out in the cinematic films so the next best thing is a video game.

Motive Studios recently showcased a new trailer for the game which offers some gameplay footage. It’s not a ton of information here, but with it, we get a look at some of the gameplay moments we’ll get to experience when the game launches later this year. It’s worth pointing out that one of the elements the development studio showcased is that there will be customization options for your ships. How much you’ll be able to customize and if you’ll have much of a choice between ships during missions remains to be seen, but it’s at least one option that we’ll know the game will feature.

Another component of this game is that each level in this game can be played fully in VR. There will be a bit more immersion for those that decide to put on a VR headset and go through this high-speed space dogfighter. We’re interested in seeing how the multiplayer component will handle and perhaps that will be an area that the developers will focus on with a new trailer at a later date.

With that said, you can watch the latest trailer featured right up above. Meanwhile, those that are sold on the game can mark their calendars to pick up a copy when it launches this October 2, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.









