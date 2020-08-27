Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Gameplay Demo Revealed

While we didn’t get a chance to visit the different events or expos thanks to the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak, what we got instead was a slew of different online streams and showcases for players to see just what exactly is coming out in the video game industry. Sony, for instance, held a showcase back in June that offered a look at some of the upcoming next-generation PlayStation 5 video games coming out into the market.

One of the video games which was revealed was for the Ratchet and Clank franchise. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will be using the power of the PlayStation 5 to offer players a thrilling new platform experience. We didn’t get too many details about the game since it was just first announced, but among the footage showcased, we did get a look at the gameplay element with some of the premise. It looks like we are going to see a few new characters and areas for players to explore.

As promised, we got demo footage showcasing the game off during Gamescom. This first day wrapped and those that tuned in got to witness the latest gameplay footage reveal for the title. However, if you missed out then you’re still in luck. We have the gameplay footage embedded above for you to watch.

Of course, with that said, there are still plenty of questions left unanswered that we can’t wait for Insomniac Games to reveal. For instance, we’re still waiting to get an official release date attached to this project. So far it looks like this game is going to be an exclusive for the upcoming PlayStation 5.

Source: YouTube