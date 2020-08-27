Fall Guys Season 2 Sneak Peek Revealed at Gamescom Opening Night, Launching This October

Developers Mediatonic has kept their promise and has presented the very look at Fall Guys Season 2 at Gamescom Opening Night.

Check out the exciting new teaser trailer down below:

FALL GUYS SEASON 2 🌶️🔥 pic.twitter.com/MeDtRIHA5l — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 27, 2020

The new teaser trailer, which is linked above for your viewing, reveals a new season of content that will be arriving in Fall Guys Season 2. As seen in the new sneak peek, a slew of new skins and modes has been announced for the latest season of Fall Guys. Fans can get a sneak peek as to what the skins will consist of as fresh Medievil costumes make a brief appearance in the trailer.

If this all looks good to you, fans of this title will be delighted to know that Season 2 will be launching in October. At the time of writing, there is no release date, however, fans can keep it locked here for the latest Fall Guys news.

In related news, developers Mediatonic has noted that they would love to see Fall Guys on other platforms such as the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Also, if you haven’t already watched the Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout rap, do yourself a favor and do so right here.

This is no surprise as the game is so popular, the more players the better. However, at the moment, it is only available for the PS4 and PC platform, but stay tuned to Gameranx as we will be following the game closely. Learn more about Fall Guys on other platforms right here!

Fall Guys is out now on PlayStation 4 and PC platforms. PlayStation Plus members will be able to download the game for free as a part of August 2020’s free titles of the month.

