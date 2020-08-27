Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition Announced for Nintendo Switch

Jurassic World Evolution will be coming to Nintendo Switch this November, as revealed in a brand new trailer.

Check out the announcement trailer down below:

The new trailer clocks in at a minute long and gives fans a snippet as to what to expect when it comes to Jurassic World Evolution on the Nintendo Switch. The newly announced edition will come with all the previously released DLC, which includes the classic Jurassic Park pack. Building your island, breeding dinosaurs, and managing crowds is the name of the game but this time around players will be able to take it on the go.

Thankfully players won’t have to wait much longer for this port. Jurassic World: Complete Edition will release Nov. 3, 2020, on Nintendo’s hybrid console.

Source: Youtube