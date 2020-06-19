Missed EA Play Live 2020? Watch the Full Stream Here

EA Play Live 2020 is one of the bigger live events of the Summer, as EA is a big part of the gaming community. They bring games such as Star Wars, Madden/ FIFA, and so much multiplayer shooters, that if they didn’t exist, the gaming scene would not be the same.

During today’s live stream event, the publisher managed to announce some really awesome stuff, while detailing there already announced games. As I mentioned the event was overall pretty good, had a ton of good surprises, as well as gameplay reveals plenty of us were wanting to see. However, if you missed the event no worries, as EA released the entire livestream on YouTube, so you can watch at your own pleasure.

Check out the full EA Play Live 2020 event down below:

EA Play Live is an exciting showcase, hosted by Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller, that is dedicated to sharing the latest news and updates on EA’s hit game franchises – including fan favorites such as Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends as well as EA SPORTS’ FIFA and Madden NFL. This year’s show will include world premieres, updates on games players already love and first looks at gameplay from unreleased titles – all presented by our renowned developers.SHOW LESS

We here at Gameranx covered the biggest announcements of the night, which you can check out individually if you’re in a rush.

With EA Play 2020 in the books, what was your favorite announcement of the evening? Let us know in the comments below!

