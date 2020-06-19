Skate 4 Officially Announced at EA Play Live 2020; Still in Very Early Development

EA Play Live 2020 was filled with a ton of great announcements, but they ended the show off with a mic drop and that was of course centered around Skate 4.

Yes, after years of fans asking for the return of the Skate franchise Ea has finally listened to the fans and are developing Skate 4. Our crying demand for Skate 4 has actually brought it into existence! The announcement was the ending of the of the show, and it was the perfect way to close out the event. As exciting as it is to have Skate 4 announced, the developers did note, that the game is still in very early development.

Check out the official announcement down below:

EA Play Live 2020 has brought us some great news, ranging from epic multiplayer shooters like Apex Legends, to small scaled story titles like Lost in Random.

Skate 4 is officially announced, however, at the time of writing, we are a long way from actually getting the game in our hands. Stay tuned to gameranx as we will be following the game’s development process closely.

source: Twitter