Apex Legends is Coming to Nintendo Switch, Cross-Platform Play Confirmed

EA Play 20 is officially underway and the company has kicked off the show with none other than Apex Legends.

Developers Respawn Entertainment revealed some exciting news about the future of the game. First, it has been revealed that the battle royale title will be releasing on the Nintendo Switch console. Not much about the port has been revealed, however, Respawn has said that more news will come in the following months.

In addition, Apex Legends will also expand further and release on Steam. This is a big step for the game as it will gain the likes of more players and increase the popularity of the game.

Lastly, it has been revealed that Apex Legends will support cross-play, meaning no matter what console you play on, you can play with other platforms. This comes as exciting news as this has been a big request within the community over the past years.

Source: EA Play 20