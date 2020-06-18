‘Lost in Random’ is a Brand New EA Original Title That Looks Like its Straight out of a Tim Burton Film

EA is on a roll with revealing a ton of news and exciting game reveals. The latest reveal is ZoinkGame’s latest title called Lost in Random which looks like its straight out of a Tim Burton film.

Check out the reveal trailer down below:

“Stake your life on the throw of a dice! We’re beyond excited to invite you to the twisted fairytale world of #LostinRandom in 2021. #EAPlayLive“

Lost in Random takes a wildly intriguing concept and mashed it together with a beautiful world. The game is based on the premise of where every citizen’s future is determined by the roll of a dice. It is up to you to take Embark on a journey with your sidekick Dicey to play the odds and change the course of the future.

EA Original title lost in Random releases in 2021. Stay here for the latest game reveals and exciting news EA has in store for gamers.

What are your thoughts on this new reveal? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing out of EA Play Live 20.

Source: ZoinkGames on Twitter