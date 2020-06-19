It Takes Two is a New Co-op adventure From the Devs Behind Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and A Way Out

EA has unveiled It Takes Two a new co-op adventure from the developers behind Behind Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and A Way Out.

Check out the reveal trailer down below:

“Founded to push the creative boundaries of what’s possible in games, Hazelight is the award-winning studio behind the critically acclaimed Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and A Way Out. It Takes Two is their next project.”



It Takes Two is looking very promising as it is almost certainly an emotional story that will certainly be told in this new adventure. The developers Hazelight are known for telling emotional, co-op driven stories and their latest title is a prime example of both those elements.

It Takes Two will launch in 2021, with no exact release date announced at the time of writing.

EA has had a solid showing at their conference this far. In the show, the unveiling of the long-awaited Skate 4 has been announced with the addition of new IPs and more content in Apex Legends. The show has been solid this far and set up a ton of exciting game releases.

Source: EA Youtube