EA Releases New Footage of FIFA 21 and Madden 21 Running on Next Generation Consoles

One of the biggest games to come out of EA is no doubt their sports title such as FIFA and Madden. Today, during the EA Play Live event, the publisher released new footage of both franchises running on the next generation of consoles!

FIFA 21 and Madden 21 are two games that benefit exponentially if they become more lifelike due to the sports aspect of the game. With this next generation of consoles on the horizon, I can imagine developers leaning into the new hardware pretty heavily and created a more lifelike simulation of the sports we love.

Judging from the trailer, both Madden and FIFA 21 look so good within the reveal gameplay trailer, that I can’t imagine actually getting my hands on the game this Fall.

Check out FIFA 21 and Madden 21 on PS5 and Xbox Series X down below:

FIFA 21 is set to release on October 9th, while Madden 21 is set to release on August 25th. Are you excited to feel the sports games on the next generation of consoles? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube