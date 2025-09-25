Just like modern Sonic the Hedgehog stages, the Grand Prix tracks in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds have Red Star Rings that can be collected to get some extra currency to purchase parts and Friendship levels. While players speed through these courses and try to get 1st place, it’s very easy to miss many of these Rings. So, allow me to break down all of the Red Star Ring locations across all of the Grand Prix tracks in the new kart racer. This guide will show players all Red Star Ring locations in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

All Red Star Ring Locations in Sonic Racing CrossWorlds

Each course in the Grand Prix mode has 5 Red Star Rings that can be collected. Some of these Rings will only be available when you reach Lap 3 of a course. You can also only get these Rings on the individual race for each course. This means you can’t get these Rings when you go through all of the previous tracks as the final race of a Grand Prix. Getting all of them will reward you with extra Donpa Tickets. In the races after collecting the rings for the first time, you can still find the Rings, though they will have a lower opacity. Collecting the Rings again will provide some extra Donpa Tickets. During this guide, I will refer to directions and turns that you will need to make to get these Rings. Be aware that I’m referring to these tracks in their default mode, so flip all of the directions if you’re playing Mirror Mode.

Donpa Grand Prix

The courses in this cup are E-Stadium, Rainbow Garden, and Water Palace.

E-Stadium

At the start of the course, take the first right and when you reach the next turn, get close to the right side of the track to get this Ring as you go around the corner.

After the first big jump, go down the straightaway with several Boost Pads. Go past the pads and stick to the left side of the track. When you go around the turn, you will find this Ring.

Go around the left turn from the previous straightaway. Stick to the left side of the track and go off a ramp to get this Ring.

Only available on Lap 3. In the last lap, there will be a new path in the middle of the ramps that you where you found the third Ring. Go up this path and through a Travel Ring to teleport to another part of the course. This Ring is on this new path.

Only available on Lap 3. In the last lap, there will be a new path in the middle of the ramps that you where you found the third Ring. Go up this path and through a Travel Ring to teleport to another part of the course. This Ring is on this new path.

Rainbow Garden

When you go into the flying section near the start of the course, go to the right of the canyon and you will find this Ring in a Dash Ring.

When you land from the flying section, you will find this Ring on the right side of the track as you go around the turn to your right.

This Ring is on the first rightmost Boost Pad in the cave.

Exit the cave and make your way down the flower bed. This Ring can be found in the middle of the flower bed.

Only available on Lap 3. After landing from the flying section, take the right turn and instead of continuing to the right, go straight to take a new path that has been unlocked on this lap. The Ring is found in the middle of this path.

Water Palace

Stick to the right of the track at the start of the course and you will get this Ring as you go around the first right turn of the race.

When you take the left turn that goes under the waterfall, stick to the left wall to get this Ring as you make the turn.

When you enter the Water Palace and make the first right turn, there will be a small jump. This Ring is in the middle of the jump.

When you start the water section, you will find this Ring in the middle of the path near the very beginning of this portion of the course.

Only available on Lap 3. During the water section in the final lap, there is a new path on the right side of the track. Go through this new path and jump off a ramp to get this Ring.

Wisp Grand Prix

The courses in this cup are Metal Harbor, Sand Road, and Colorful Mall.

Metal Harbor

After going around the first left turn, the road splits into two paths. The left path turns you into a plane and the right path keeps you in kart form. This Ring is on the right path ramp.

This Ring is on the left path. Right after turning into a plane, this Ring will be in the middle of your path.

After going either around or over the rocket launch site, make a jump onto a nearby platform. Stay on the left side of the track as it turns to the left to get this Ring.

Instead of staying on the upper platform that the previous Ring is on, stick to the left to drop down to a lower platform. The Ring is on this platform.

Right before the final right turn that leads to the home stretch, there is a small ramp you can jump off to skip the turn. The Ring is in the middle of this jump.

Sand Road

When you enter the temple near the start of the track, stick to the left part of the road and go up the sloping path that leads up to the second floor. The Ring is on this slope.

Also found in the temple, you will need to stay on the lower floor and on the left side of the track. You will find this Ring on a Boost Pad near the temple’s exit.

When you reach the wooden boardwalk path outside the temple, stick to the right side of the track to find this Ring on a Boost Pad.

Only available on Lap 3. Go through the center of the blue ring that leads to the boat section that is unlocked on the final lap. The Red Ring is in the middle of the ring that turns your kart into a boat.

Only available on Lap 3. Go through the center of the blue ring that leads to the boat section that is unlocked on the final lap. The Red Ring is in the middle of the ring that turns your kart into a boat.

Colorful Mall

Make your way through the first right turn to find an escalator. Go down the path to the right of the escalator. At the end of the path is another escalator. This Ring is at the top of the escalator.

Only available on Lap 3. On the final lap, go up the first escalator after the first right turn and then go through the red ring found after the first right turn. This will lead to the third floor. After going through the movie theater, you will find this Ring.

Only available on Lap 3. On the final lap, go up the first escalator after the first right turn and then go through the red ring found after the first right turn. This will lead to the third floor. After going through the movie theater, you will find this Ring.

Only available on Lap 3. Continue down the path after the third Ring and then take a left. After a straightaway, the road will split into a left and right turn on the final lap. This Ring is at the start of the right path.

Only available on Lap 3. Continue down the path after the third Ring and then take a left. After a straightaway, the road will split into a left and right turn on the final lap. This Ring is at the start of the right path.

Boom Boo Grand Prix

The courses in this cup are Mythic Jungle, Apotos, and Wonder Museum.

Mythic Jungle

After the first turn of the track, the path splits into two roads that go into a cave. This Ring is at the start of the right path on a Boost Pad.

When you enter the water section, you will need to go off the side and make a jump out of the slide at the first left turn to get the Ring that is floating in the air.

Also in the water section, take the left path when the slide splits. After making your first right turn, you will need to make another jump out of the slide to get this Ring.

After leaving the water, you will take a hard left turn around a wooden track. Stick to the left end of the track during this turn and you will find this Ring.

During the final left turn before the home stretch, stick to the left side of the track to get this Ring.

Apotos

After making your first right turn at the start of the track, you will enter a narrow alleyway. There is a staircase to the left of this alleyway, right as you enter it. Go up the stairs to get this Ring.

After leaving the alleyway, you will need to make a right turn that leads to a path that splits left and right. This Ring can be seen at the start of the left path.

This Ring is found in the middle of the path that goes to the right when the track splits.

When you start the first flying section, go under the aquaduct to the right of the Boost Ring to find this Ring.

Only available on Lap 1. After finishing the second flying section, you will make a hard right turn toward the end of the track. Stick to the right side of the track while making this turn to get this Ring.

Wonder Museum

At the start of the track, you will make two right turns back-to-back. During the second right turn, stick to the right side of the track to get this Ring at the corner of the wall that you make the turn around.

Only available on Lap 3. After making the first two turns of the track on the final lap, the dinosaur fossils will come alive. This Ring can be seen between the legs of the first T-Rex on the right side of the track.

Only available on Lap 3. After making the first two turns of the track on the final lap, the dinosaur fossils will come alive. This Ring can be seen between the legs of the first T-Rex on the right side of the track.

After finishing the turn mentioned above, go to the left side of the track to make a jump off a plane wing with a Boost Pad to get this Ring.

On the last left turn of the track, stick to the left side of the track to get this Ring during the turn.

Pumpkin Grand Prix

The courses in this cup are Crystal Mine, Ocean View, and Pumpkin Mansion.

Crystal Mine

At the very start of the track, there are two paths to the left and right. Take the track to the right to reach a higher platform. You will find this Ring on this platform.

After making the right turn following the previous Ring, the path will split again on the next left turn. Take the path on the left to go up onto a higher path. Stick to the left of the path to get this Ring.

When you go into the flying section, go to the top of the excavator to find this Ring.

Before the last turn of the track, there are marble slabs on the left and right to the track. Go up onto the right slabs to get this Ring.

On the final right turn of the track, stick to the left and go onto the Boost Pad under the digger machine’s arm.

Ocean View

After the first left and right turns of the track, you will find this Ring on the left side of the track.

After going off the first jump, turn left to go across the platform that skips a wide turn. This Ring is on the platform.

Only available on Lap 3. The Water section will drastically change on the last lap. In the middle of the water is a jump pad that goes over a small island. This Ring is on this jump.

Only available on Lap 3. The Water section will drastically change on the last lap. In the middle of the water is a jump pad that goes over a small island. This Ring is on this jump.

Go up the track found after the water section. This Ring is at the middle of the edge of the upper platform.

Pumpkin Mansion

At the start of the track, you will enter the mansion and go up the staircase. This is where the track will split into left and right. This Ring is found at the start of the left path.

Go down the right path when the track splits and go through a Travel Ring. This Red Star Ring is found during the turn at the end of the path on the other side of the Travel Ring.

After leaving the mansion, stick to the right side of the track during the first right turn to get this Ring.

Only available on Lap 3. After going through the second Travel Ring at the end of the path where the left and right paths converge, you will find a green hallway with an upper wooden path and a lower path. Stay on the wooden path. On the last lap, this path leads to a translucent road. This Ring is found at the end of this road.

Only available on Lap 3. After going through the second Travel Ring at the end of the path where the left and right paths converge, you will find a green hallway with an upper wooden path and a lower path. Stay on the wooden path. On the last lap, this path leads to a translucent road. This Ring is found at the end of this road.

Coral Grand Prix

The courses in this cup are Urban Canyon, Market Street, and Coral Town.

Urban Canyon

After making the jump across a gap at the very start of the track, stick to the left side of the track while making your first left turn to get this Ring.

Stick to the right side of the track until you find a Boost Pad. This Ring is on the pad.

When you start the flying section, go to the right immediately to get this Ring.

Gol down and land on the tunnel at the start of the fly section to turn back into a car. There is a Boost Pad on the right side of the track at the start of the tunnel with this Ring on it.

This Ring is in the middle of the ledge on the final jump that leads to the home stretch.

Market Street

After the first two tight turns of the track, you can find this Ring on the right side of the track on a Boost Pad.

Only available on Lap 3. Right after the first Ring, there is a path you can drive up on. This will allow you to jump over to a higher road to the left of the normal track. On the last lap, there is a Travel Ring at the end of the road. This Red Star Ring is found on the other side of the Travel Ring.

Only available on Lap 3. Right after the first Ring, there is a path you can drive up on. This will allow you to jump over to a higher road to the left of the normal track. On the last lap, there is a Travel Ring at the end of the road. This Red Star Ring is found on the other side of the Travel Ring.

When you reach the rooftops, go to the path on the left to get this Ring.

Take the right rooftops to get this Ring.

Coral Town

Stick to the left side of the track right at the start of the race. You will see this Ring during the very first left turn of the course.

After the first turn, the track splits. Go to the right and then go straight instead of turning left. Follow this path all the way to its end to find this Ring.

Take the left path when the road splits, and then take the left path again when it splits a second time. This will lead to a flying section. Go under a coral to get this Ring.

Only available on Lap 3. Near the end of the track is an area where you can bounce between some coral. On the final lap, there are Travel Rings at the end of these pieces of coral. Go through the Travel Ring to reach this Red Star Ring.

Only available on Lap 3. Near the end of the track is an area where you can bounce between some coral. On the final lap, there are Travel Rings at the end of these pieces of coral. Go through the Travel Ring to reach this Red Star Ring.

Crystal Grand Prix

The courses in this cup are Blizzard Valley, Radical Highway, and Chao Park.

Blizzard Valley

Make the first left turn of the track and then, during the first right turn, stick to the right end of the track to get this Ring during the turn.

After a series of turns, you will reach a straightaway with several boxes and containers on it. Go all the way to the right end of this road to find this Ring on a Boost Pad, hiding behind a crate.

Only available on Lap 3. The drill area will become a flying section. This Ring is in right in front of the drill. You can grab it by going straight right at the start of the flying section.

Only available on Lap 3. The drill area will become a flying section. This Ring is in right in front of the drill. You can grab it by going straight right at the start of the flying section.

On the final left turn of the lap that leads to the home stretch, stick to the left side of the track to get this Ring during the turn.

Radical Highway

After making your first left turn at the start of the track, you will proceed down the highway, which will split into two paths. Take the right path and stick to the left side of the track to get this Ring.

You will hit a Jump Pad, which will launch you to a higher part of the highway with some tolls. Go through the toll all the way on the left to find this Ring on a Boost Pad.

You will go across a bridge with some robots and raised parts of it. This Ring is found in the middle of the track at the end of the bridge.

Only available on Lap 3. The bridge will have some new paths during the final lap. Take either the left or the right road at the start of the bridge to get to the new upper road of the bridge. This is where you will find the Ring.

Only available on Lap 3. The bridge will have some new paths during the final lap. Take either the left or the right road at the start of the bridge to get to the new upper road of the bridge. This is where you will find the Ring.

Chao Park

After making your first right turn on the track, you will go up a rollercoaster. This Ring is on the left side of the track on a Boost Pad.

After going up and down the rollercoaster, you will take another right turn. Stick to the right side of the track during this turn to get this Ring.

After getting the previous Ring, stay on the right side of the track. After going over a hump on the track, you will land on a platform if you are on the right side of the track. This Ring is at the end of this platform.

Only available on Lap 1. On the final right turn of the lap that leads to the home stretch, stick to the right side of the track to get this Ring during the turn.

Only available on Lap 1. On the final right turn of the lap that leads to the home stretch, stick to the right side of the track to get this Ring during the turn.

Egg Grand Prix

The courses in this cup are Donpa Factor, Aqua Forest, and Eggman Expo.

Donpa Factory

Early on in the track, you will go down a straightaway with 3 machines that spew purple goo. This Ring is found under the third and final machine on the left side of the track.

After two left turns following the previous Ring, you will reach another straightaway with green machines moving back and forth. Go all the way to the left end of the track to get this Ring.

After getting past the straightaway, you will go through a passage to a new part of the factory. There is a straight road, but also an easily missed and much narrower road to your left. This Ring is on this narrow road.

After the previous Ring, you will drop down to an area where cars are being tested by driving in a circle. This Ring is in this circle.

On the final left turn of the track that leads to the home stretch, stick to the left side of the track during the turn to get this Ring.

Aqua Forest

After making your first left turn on track and dropping down to a lower platform, you will be able to either turn left or go straight to jump off the top of a tree to jump over a gap. This Ring is on top of the tree.

Instead of taking the tree shortcut, take the left turn. Stick to the left side of the track to get this Ring on a Boost Pad.

During the first water section, there is a small red ring that you can jump through near the start of the water path. Going through this ring will get you up onto a higher wooden path. This Ring is in the middle of the ledge at the end of the path.

Only available on Lap 3. Go through the same red ring you used to reach the previous Ring and follow the same wooden path. Instead of dropping down, there will be another red ring you can jump through on the final lap, which leads to a Travel Ring. Once through the Travel Ring, you will reach a new platform that has this Ring in the middle of it.

Only available on Lap 3. Go through the same red ring you used to reach the previous Ring and follow the same wooden path. Instead of dropping down, there will be another red ring you can jump through on the final lap, which leads to a Travel Ring. Once through the Travel Ring, you will reach a new platform that has this Ring in the middle of it.

Eggman Expo

After dropping down into the Expo at the start of the track, stick to the left side of the track to get this Ring right before the first right turn.

After going through an interior with the Egg Dragoon, you will come out of a jump and see the track split into two paths. This Ring is in the middle of the right path.

This Ring is found at the end of the left path when the road splits.

During the water section, stick to the left side of the track and jump over the first set of boxes to get this Ring.

This Ring is between a few boxes on the right side of the track during the final right turn that leads to the home stretch.

Secret Grand Prix

The courses in this cup are Kronos Island, Northstar Islands, and White Space.

Kronos Island

After crossing the grass field at the start of the track, you will turn left and you will see this Ring on a Boost Pad on the left side of the track.

Make your way to the first big air jump of the track. This Ring is in the middle of the ramp that leads to the jump.

You will make a jump to a path that wraps around a tower. Right at the start of this path is a Boost Pad with this Ring on the left side of the track.

After reaching the top of the tower, you will jump onto the tail of the Squid machine from Sonic Frontiers. This Ring is in the middle of the tail.

After traveling down the tail of the Squid and making a jump back down to the grasslands, go to the right side of the track to find this Ring on a Boost Pad.

Northstar Islands

After the first two right turns, you will go down a path on the left that has a slope that leads into the wall on the right. Stick to the left end of this track near the cliffside to find this Ring.

This Ring is on the same path as the first Ring. Go up the slope on the right and hit the second-to-last Boost Pad to get this Ring.

Only available on Lap 3. Make your way through a cave and then use the fans to jump up to a higher platform. On the final lap, don’t turn left and instead use a Wisp Boost to go straight through some off-road terrain and across a jump to reach a wooden platform. This Ring is on this platform.

Only available on Lap 3. Make your way through a cave and then use the fans to jump up to a higher platform. On the final lap, don't turn left and instead use a Wisp Boost to go straight through some off-road terrain and across a jump to reach a wooden platform. This Ring is on this platform.

After going up another fan jump and turning right, you will be on a straightaway with a giant press at the end of the road. When this press slams down, it will cause all racers on the straightaway to bounce up into the air. Use this bounce to get up on the left platform. This Ring is at the end of this platform.

White Space

Only available on Lap 1. Make your first right turn right at the start of the race and then the following left turn. You will be on a straightaway with a Boost Pad on the right side of the track. This Ring is on the track.

Only available on Lap 1. Make your first right turn right at the start of the race and then the following left turn. You will be on a straightaway with a Boost Pad on the right side of the track. This Ring is on the track.

Instead of going up the slope, go to the left or right and go under the platform to find this Ring on a Boost Pad.

Only available on Lap 1. As you make your way through the water section, make your first right turn and you will see some purple corruption in the water with a ramp to the left. Go to the right of the ramp and jump over the corruption to get the Ring.

Only available on Lap 1. As you make your way through the water section, make your first right turn and you will see some purple corruption in the water with a ramp to the left. Go to the right of the ramp and jump over the corruption to get the Ring.

You can now find all of the Red Star Ring locations in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds as well as other great games in the future.