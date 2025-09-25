Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds comes with a lot of content for players to unlock. From car parts to new modes and characters, most of these items are unlocked by purchasing them with Donpa Tickets or completing races. There is one system where players can unlock character-specific rewards known as Frienships. By going to the Friendship screen, you can give your favorite characters tickets to unlock unique titles, decals, and even Skins to use in your races both offline and online. Players who want to get the most out of their favorite characters will need to first know where to find and how to use the Friendship system. This guide will explain to players how the Friendship System works in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

Friendship System Explained in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

The Friendship system can be unlocked by beating the first 7 Grand Prix races. This includes the first 6 Grand Prix and then the unlocked Egg Grand Prix. Once you have beaten the Egg Grand Prix, you will unlock Friendships. The menu for this system can be found in the Extras menu. By going into this menu, you will be met with a screen with all of the starting roster characters. You will have the choice to give any of the characters Donpa Tickets, which you will earn through winning races and completing specific challenges and conditions while racing.

After giving a character enough Tickets, you will get a unique reward. These include character-specific titles, decals, and eventually even Skins. The number of Tickets required to increase a character’s Friendship level will increase each time you reach a new level. This system is only available for the base roster characters and none of the DLC characters.

You now know how to interact with the Friendship system in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds as well as other great games in the future.